Bank accounts of the RT France broadcaster's desk have been frozen in France, Ksenia Fedorova, the broadcaster's editor-in-chief, said on Friday, adding that the bank refers to the authorities' order

"We have received a letter from our bank regarding the freezing of RT France accounts by order of the French authorities in connection with the ninth round of sanctions adopted in December. Despite the fact that RT France is not on the list and has the right to operate in France, such a decision effectively paralyzes our activities," Fedorova said in a statement.