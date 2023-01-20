UrduPoint.com

RT France Head Says Desk's Accounts Frozen In France, Bank Did This By Authorities' Order

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2023 | 06:03 PM

RT France Head Says Desk's Accounts Frozen in France, Bank Did This by Authorities' Order

Bank accounts of the RT France broadcaster's desk have been frozen in France, Ksenia Fedorova, the broadcaster's editor-in-chief, said on Friday, adding that the bank refers to the authorities' order

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Bank accounts of the RT France broadcaster's desk have been frozen in France, Ksenia Fedorova, the broadcaster's editor-in-chief, said on Friday, adding that the bank refers to the authorities' order.

"We have received a letter from our bank regarding the freezing of RT France accounts by order of the French authorities in connection with the ninth round of sanctions adopted in December. Despite the fact that RT France is not on the list and has the right to operate in France, such a decision effectively paralyzes our activities," Fedorova said in a statement.

Related Topics

France Bank December From

Recent Stories

Hatta Cultural Nights ends on high note recording ..

Hatta Cultural Nights ends on high note recording over 28,000 visitors

5 minutes ago
 What are key notes on the HBL PSL 8 this year?

What are key notes on the HBL PSL 8 this year?

45 minutes ago
 What are key notes on the HBL PSL 8 this year?

What are key notes on the HBL PSL 8 this year?

45 minutes ago
 PCB announces PSL 8 edition

PCB announces PSL 8 edition

55 minutes ago
 Mabkhout, Al Hosani win UAE Pro League&#039;s The ..

Mabkhout, Al Hosani win UAE Pro League&#039;s The Best monthly awards for Novemb ..

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed directs increasing number of rou ..

Mansour bin Zayed directs increasing number of rounds of Al Dhafra Festival clos ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.