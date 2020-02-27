RT France Hires Former French Economic Intelligence Chief as New Host - Simonyan

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said on Wednesday that Alain Juillet, a former French senior economic intelligence officer, would host a new show on RT France broadcaster.

"We hired the former head of economic intelligence in France ..

. [he] will host a geopolitics program on our RT France," Simonyan wrote on her Facebook page.

Juillet served as the head of the directorate of intelligence at the General Directorate for External Security between 2002-2003, after which he was appointed as the senior economic intelligence officer until 2009.