RT France Journalists, Detained In Poland, Brought To Court - Police

Mon 15th November 2021 | 06:52 PM

RT France journalists, correspondent David Khalifa and cameraman Jordi Demory, were taken to the court of the Polish city of Sokolka, a police spokesman for Podlaskie Voivodeship told Sputnik

Earlier, Khalifa and Demory were detained at the Polish-Belarusian border.

The police of the Podlaskie Voivodeship told Sputnik that they had detained the RT France film crew for allegedly illegal presence in the emergency zone.

"They were recently sent to a court that will decide on their case," a police spokesman said.

Earlier, the editor-in-chief of RT France, Ksenia Fedorova, expressed hope that the detention of the film crew had not related to the fact that the journalists work for RT, adding that they arrived at the border with relevant IDs. Fedorova also told Sputnik that journalists might not have known about the three-kilometer emergency zone at the border.

