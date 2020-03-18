RT France Sound Engineer Tests Positive for Coronavirus Disease - Simonyan

A sound engineer who works for RT France has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan stated on her Telegram channel on Wednesday

"A sound engineer of our French channel has contracted the coronavirus disease," Simonyan wrote.

She added that all employees who came into contact with the individual are now in quarantine.

On Tuesday evening, health authorities in France confirmed that 7,730 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the country since the start of the outbreak, with 175 deaths. More than 1,000 new cases were confirmed in the preceding 24 hours.