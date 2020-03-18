UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RT France Sound Engineer Tests Positive For Coronavirus Disease - Simonyan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:25 PM

RT France Sound Engineer Tests Positive for Coronavirus Disease - Simonyan

A sound engineer who works for RT France has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan stated on her Telegram channel on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) A sound engineer who works for RT France has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan stated on her Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"A sound engineer of our French channel has contracted the coronavirus disease," Simonyan wrote.

She added that all employees who came into contact with the individual are now in quarantine.

On Tuesday evening, health authorities in France confirmed that 7,730 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the country since the start of the outbreak, with 175 deaths. More than 1,000 new cases were confirmed in the preceding 24 hours.

Related Topics

France All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Italy reports 475 new virus deaths, highest one-da ..

2 minutes ago

Club World Cup put back as FIFA pledges 'exception ..

2 minutes ago

Trump says 'not happy' with China journalist expul ..

2 minutes ago

Anderson fears virus could wreck English cricket s ..

2 minutes ago

Greece to ban outdoor gatherings of over 10 in vir ..

2 minutes ago

Norway proposes extended government powers over co ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.