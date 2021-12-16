UrduPoint.com

RT German Shows European Audiences News From Different Perspective - Russian Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 09:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The launch of RT channel in German will unlock access to differing points of view and objective information for European audiences in accordance with the universal principle of freedom of expression, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, RT launched a 24-hour news service in German, RT DE, which will broadcast live news, talk shows and documentaries from studios in Moscow and Berlin.

"I think it's very good that Russia Today (RT) will now be in German, accessible to a large audience of German-speaking people around the world. They will be able to get other information, hear and compare different points of view," Matvienko told RT.

RT provides objective information, combats fake news and gives various people a platform to voice their opinion, the lawmaker noted.

The broadcaster's mission falls in line with the principle of freedom of speech, giving people access to news they are interested in from a different perspective, according to Matvienko. This allows everyone to decide for themselves what to believe in, she added.

The launch of RT DE has been surrounded by controversy in the European Union, with German media and politicians accusing the broadcaster of manipulations with facts targeting Germans of Russian origin. In August 2021, RT DE was refused a broadcasting license in Luxembourg after reportedly receiving a recommendation from the German authorities. In September, YouTube removed two RT DE channels without the right of recovery for alleged "violations of community rules."

