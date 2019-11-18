(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Ecuador's public telecommunications company (CNT) has so far not explained the shutdown of the RT broadcaster in Spanish in the country, Maya Yerkova, deputy head of RT distribution service, said on Monday.

On November 15, CNT shut off RT in Spanish, which had been on the air since 2009 and had an audience of 21 million in 10 Latin American countries, without prior notice.

"The signal of RT in Spanish on Ecuador's national network was cut off without warning. We have sent a request to clarify the situation to the CNT, but no explanation has yet been received," Yerkova pointed out.

RT was also shut down in Washington, D.C. in April of last year. Its editor-in-chief, Margarita Simonyan, said at the time that the decision followed the labeling of the channel as a foreign agent in the United States.