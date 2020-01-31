UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RT Journalist Injured In Syria Taken To St. Petersburg Military Academy Clinic - Simonyan

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 11:28 PM

RT Journalist Injured in Syria Taken to St. Petersburg Military Academy Clinic - Simonyan

Wafa Shabrouney, a journalist of RT Arabic who was injured in the Syrian province of Idlib, has been taken to a Kirov Military Medical Academy clinic in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Wafa Shabrouney, a journalist of RT Arabic who was injured in the Syrian province of Idlib, has been taken to a Kirov Military Medical academy clinic in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said.

Earlier in the week, Shabrouney was gravely injured while documenting arms depots left after the militants' withdrawal from the city of Maarat al-Numan in Idlib.

"That's it, she is in a hospital room, in a multidisciplinary clinic at the Military Medical Academy in St. Petersburg. We have the best professors there, who are well-established," Simonyan said.

Simonyan also thanked those who saved the correspondent's life.

Shabrouney's condition is now assessed as critical but stable.

Related Topics

Injured Militants Syria Russia Kirov St. Petersburg Idlib From Best Arab

Recent Stories

McDowell hit with Saudi slow play warning after gi ..

7 seconds ago

UN Security Council Votes to Extend Arms Embargo o ..

10 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.