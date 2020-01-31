- Home
- World
- News
- RT Journalist Injured in Syria Taken to St. Petersburg Military Academy Clinic - Simonyan
RT Journalist Injured In Syria Taken To St. Petersburg Military Academy Clinic - Simonyan
Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 11:28 PM
Wafa Shabrouney, a journalist of RT Arabic who was injured in the Syrian province of Idlib, has been taken to a Kirov Military Medical Academy clinic in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Wafa Shabrouney, a journalist of RT Arabic who was injured in the Syrian province of Idlib, has been taken to a Kirov Military Medical academy clinic in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said.
Earlier in the week, Shabrouney was gravely injured while documenting arms depots left after the militants' withdrawal from the city of Maarat al-Numan in Idlib.
"That's it, she is in a hospital room, in a multidisciplinary clinic at the Military Medical Academy in St. Petersburg. We have the best professors there, who are well-established," Simonyan said.
Simonyan also thanked those who saved the correspondent's life.
Shabrouney's condition is now assessed as critical but stable.