RT Journalist Injured in Syria Taken to St. Petersburg Military Academy Clinic - Simonyan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Wafa Shabrouney, a journalist of RT Arabic who was injured in the Syrian province of Idlib, has been taken to a Kirov Military Medical academy clinic in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said.

Earlier in the week, Shabrouney was gravely injured while documenting arms depots left after the militants' withdrawal from the city of Maarat al-Numan in Idlib.

"That's it, she is in a hospital room, in a multidisciplinary clinic at the Military Medical Academy in St. Petersburg. We have the best professors there, who are well-established," Simonyan said.

Simonyan also thanked those who saved the correspondent's life.

Shabrouney's condition is now assessed as critical but stable.