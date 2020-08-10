UrduPoint.com
RT Journalist Pridybailo Released After Detention In Minsk

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 11:20 PM

RT Journalist Pridybailo Released After Detention in Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) RT journalist Konstantin Pridybailo told Sputnik Belarus that he had been released soon after being detained in Minsk.

"They [police officers] acted very softly, did not beat me. They took me to Bangalore square," Pridybailo told the agency.

Earlier, Sputnik Belarus reported that correspondent Evgeny Oleinik after the night riots in Minsk.

RT earlier reported that a stringer who collaborated with the Ruptly video agency, she was in an temporary containment cell, there was no connection with her. Prior to this, another two Ruptly stringers were detained while filming the opening of polling stations. RT and Rossiya Segodnya Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan called on the Belarusian authorities to release detained Russian journalist Semyon Pegov.

