RT Presents New Documentary About Deadly 2004 Beslan School Siege

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) A new RT documentary about the deadly 2004 school siege in the southwestern Russian town of Beslan premiered on Monday, fifteen years after hundreds died in the horrific Islamist attack.

The "Living for the Angels" documentary tells about the survivor guilt that the rescued children and a security officer have been living with after seeing their friends and family die during the three-day ordeal.

The attack began on the first day of school on September 1, 2004 when Chechen and Ingush militants took 1,227 children and their relatives hostage and locked them in a sports hall. They were rescued by Russian special forces. A total of 334 people died, of them 318 hostages, including 186 children.

"We were supposed to ring the first bell, and I remember how someone passed me the handbell. I remember a boy lifted me, they gave me the handbell, and.

.. I didn't get a chance to ring it," said Dzerassa Kudzaeva, who came to the ceremony with her entire family.

Irina Gurieva, who was seven at the time, told RT Documentary she had been taken hostage together with her mother, siblings Boris and Vera and cousin Anna.

"My mother, Anna and I are the only ones who survived. Sometimes you wonder, so, there were these brother and sister, right? We were sitting next to each other. I mean, huddled together. And they're gone, and you're still here. The question is not even why, but what did I stay alive for? It's not for nothing. So, I guess I owe it, to a certain extent. I owe it to this world," she said.

Another RT documentary timed to the tragedy's sixth anniversary, "The Town Of Little Angels," received a silver OMNI Intermedia Award, which recognizes achievements in television and web design.