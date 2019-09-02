UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RT Presents New Documentary About Deadly 2004 Beslan School Siege

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:20 PM

RT Presents New Documentary About Deadly 2004 Beslan School Siege

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) A new RT documentary about the deadly 2004 school siege in the southwestern Russian town of Beslan premiered on Monday, fifteen years after hundreds died in the horrific Islamist attack.

The "Living for the Angels" documentary tells about the survivor guilt that the rescued children and a security officer have been living with after seeing their friends and family die during the three-day ordeal.

The attack began on the first day of school on September 1, 2004 when Chechen and Ingush militants took 1,227 children and their relatives hostage and locked them in a sports hall. They were rescued by Russian special forces. A total of 334 people died, of them 318 hostages, including 186 children.

"We were supposed to ring the first bell, and I remember how someone passed me the handbell. I remember a boy lifted me, they gave me the handbell, and.

.. I didn't get a chance to ring it," said Dzerassa Kudzaeva, who came to the ceremony with her entire family.

Irina Gurieva, who was seven at the time, told RT Documentary she had been taken hostage together with her mother, siblings Boris and Vera and cousin Anna.

"My mother, Anna and I are the only ones who survived. Sometimes you wonder, so, there were these brother and sister, right? We were sitting next to each other. I mean, huddled together. And they're gone, and you're still here. The question is not even why, but what did I stay alive for? It's not for nothing. So, I guess I owe it, to a certain extent. I owe it to this world," she said.

Another RT documentary timed to the tragedy's sixth anniversary, "The Town Of Little Angels," received a silver OMNI Intermedia Award, which recognizes achievements in television and web design.

Related Topics

Attack Militants World Sports Russia Died Vera September Silver Family TV

Recent Stories

Big fights destined for Abu Dhabi: UFC president

7 minutes ago

RTA expands Tamkeen Programme to train 100 citizen ..

7 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Chamber of Commerce&#039 ..

37 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets UN Goodwill Ambassador Nad ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss iss ..

2 hours ago

Draws for UAE President’s Cup and UAEFA awards c ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.