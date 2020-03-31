RT Reporters in Contact With Moscow Coronavirus Hospital Head Quarantined- Editor-in-Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) All reporters who have come into contact with Denis Protsenko, the chief doctor of Moscow's hospital for coronavirus patients who has tested positive for COVID-19, were quarantined, RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said on Tuesday.

RT interviewed Protsenko for a documentary that was broadcast on March 20. Earlier on Tuesday, Protsenko confirmed reports that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"All of our employees who were in contact with Denis Protsenko during the shooting are being sent to quarantine," Simonyan wrote on Telegram.

Russia has so far confirmed 2,337 coronavirus cases and 17 deaths. Notably, 1,613 cases and 11 deaths have been confirmed in Moscow.