RT Says Filming Crew Caught Under Ukrainian Fire Near Dokuchaievsk, Two Operators Injured

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Two cameramen of an RT filming crew have been wounded by shrapnel after being caught under fire by the Ukrainian military near the city of Dokuchaievsk in the Donetsk People's Republic, RT said on Friday.

"Military correspondent Valentin Gorshenin has come under rocket fire from Ukrainian forces near Dokuchaievsk, in the Donetsk People's Republic - two RT colleagues were wounded. Gorshenin himself was not injured, but cameramen Vladimir Batalin and Viktor Miroshnikov were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds to their legs and backs," RT said on Telegram.

Cameramen are currently being transported to a hospital, RT said.