RT Says Stringer Working For Ruptly Detained In Minsk, Kept In Holding Cell

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 01:40 PM

RT Says Stringer Working for Ruptly Detained in Minsk, Kept in Holding Cell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The RT broadcaster said Monday that a stringer working for the Ruptly video service was detained in Minsk and kept in a holding cell.

"A stringer working with our video agency Ruptly was detained in Minsk. She is in a holding cell at the moment, there is no contact with her," the RT said on its Telegram account.

