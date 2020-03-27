UrduPoint.com
RT Says To Appeal UK Court Decision On Ofcom Fines For Alleged Bias

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 11:59 PM

The RT broadcaster is planning to appeal the London High Court's decision, which backed the UK media watchdog Ofcom in a case on alleged bias in reporting, the broadcaster's press service told Sputnik Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The RT broadcaster is planning to appeal the London High Court's decision, which backed the UK media watchdog Ofcom in a case on alleged bias in reporting, the broadcaster's press service told Sputnik Friday.

RT has appealed Ofcom's July fine of 200,000 Pounds (or $247,000). The watchdog claimed the broadcaster broke rules on "due impartiality" in several instances in 2018.

Lord Justice James Dingemans delivered the decision on Friday, saying that Ofcom was justified in its approach.

"We are aware of the court's decision, and we intend to appeal," the broadcaster's press service said.

RT has previously slammed the watchdog's decision and questioned the impartiality of Ofcom itself. The broadcaster pointed out in July that the watchdog had imposed much lower fines on other outlets over cases of hate speech and incitement to violence.

