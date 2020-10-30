RT Says Twitter Labeling Its Material on US Election as Fraud Example of Censorship

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Twitter's labeling an RT material implying widespread voter fraud in the US presidential election as potentially misleading is yet another example of censorship in the United States, RT Deputy Editor-in-Chief Anna Belkina told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday, Twitter labeled as potentially misleading a tweet from RT that included a video report implying widespread voter fraud that could delegitimize the US election. The tweet cannot be shared, liked or commented on. Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Friday it considered the restrictions on the RT report as censorship.

"This is the hundredth example of US censorship that now targets the RT story, which simply and competently tells about everything that the US media outlets themselves have been covering for many months.

But what else can you expect from people who see 'Russian intervention' even in a borscht soup recipe?" Belkina said.

In September, Twitter downgraded the search results' status of account of Russian state news agency RIA Novosti. Previously, Twitter did the same with RT and Sputnik accounts.

In August, the micro-blogging platform announced that it would label accounts that represent state-affiliated media agencies, as well as their editors-in-chief and other members of senior staff. Multiple accounts linked to Rossiya Segodnya international news agency, including Sputnik and RIA Novosti, have already been tagged on Twitter as "Russia state-affiliated media."

Roskomnadzor said this past Wednesday it had sent an official demand to stop censoring Russian media to Facebook, Twitter, and Google.