UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RT Says Twitter Labeling Its Material On US Election As Fraud Example Of Censorship

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 04:50 PM

RT Says Twitter Labeling Its Material on US Election as Fraud Example of Censorship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Twitter's labeling an RT material implying widespread voter fraud in the US presidential election as potentially misleading is yet another example of censorship in the United States, RT Deputy Editor-in-Chief Anna Belkina told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday, Twitter labeled as potentially misleading a tweet from RT that included a video report implying widespread voter fraud that could delegitimize the US election. The tweet cannot be shared, liked or commented on. Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Friday it considered the restrictions on the RT report as censorship.

"This is the hundredth example of US censorship that now targets the RT story, which simply and competently tells about everything that the US media outlets themselves have been covering for many months.

But what else can you expect from people who see 'Russian intervention' even in a borscht soup recipe?" Belkina said.

In September, Twitter downgraded the search results' status of account of Russian state news agency RIA Novosti. Previously, Twitter did the same with RT and Sputnik accounts.

In August, the micro-blogging platform announced that it would label accounts that represent state-affiliated media agencies, as well as their editors-in-chief and other members of senior staff. Multiple accounts linked to Rossiya Segodnya international news agency, including Sputnik and RIA Novosti, have already been tagged on Twitter as "Russia state-affiliated media."

Roskomnadzor said this past Wednesday it had sent an official demand to stop censoring Russian media to Facebook, Twitter, and Google.

Related Topics

Election Google Russia Facebook Twitter Same United States August September Media From

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways celebrates 15 years of flights to B ..

22 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 1,460 reco ..

37 minutes ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns against accessing ..

3 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.88 million, d ..

4 hours ago

UAE officials participate in Third Extraordinary G ..

5 hours ago

Strong growth in global investment demand for gold ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.