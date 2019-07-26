UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RT Says 'Wrong' For UK Media Watchdog To Impose Large Fine Without Court Decision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 03:28 PM

RT Says 'Wrong' for UK Media Watchdog to Impose Large Fine Without Court Decision

The RT broadcaster said Friday it was "wrong" for UK media watchdog Ofcom to fine the outlet 200,000 pounds, or $249,000, without waiting for a court decision

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The RT broadcaster said Friday it was "wrong" for UK media watchdog Ofcom to fine the outlet 200,000 Pounds, or $249,000, without waiting for a court decision.

Ofcom issued a statement on the fine earlier in the day.

"It is very wrong for Ofcom to have issued a sanction against RT on the basis of its breach findings that are currently under Judicial Review by the High Court in London. RT went to court over Ofcom's December findings against our network because we believe that they were reached in a manner contrary to the law and were wrong. Last month we received confirmation from a judge at a hearing in the High Court that, despite Ofcom's opposition, our case against Ofcom should proceed," the broadcaster said.

Related Topics

Hearing Fine London United Kingdom December Media From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Joint Statement by the United Arab Emirates and th ..

1 minute ago

Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) injects ei ..

11 minutes ago

Two murderers get death in Sargodha

56 seconds ago

China landslide death toll rises to 20

58 seconds ago

Bullion rates in Lahore

59 seconds ago

North Korea missile launch 'a warning to South Kor ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.