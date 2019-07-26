RT Says 'Wrong' for UK Media Watchdog to Impose Large Fine Without Court Decision

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The RT broadcaster said Friday it was "wrong" for UK media watchdog Ofcom to fine the outlet 200,000 Pounds, or $249,000, without waiting for a court decision.

Ofcom issued a statement on the fine earlier in the day.

"It is very wrong for Ofcom to have issued a sanction against RT on the basis of its breach findings that are currently under Judicial Review by the High Court in London. RT went to court over Ofcom's December findings against our network because we believe that they were reached in a manner contrary to the law and were wrong. Last month we received confirmation from a judge at a hearing in the High Court that, despite Ofcom's opposition, our case against Ofcom should proceed," the broadcaster said.