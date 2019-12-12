UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RT Shutdown In Ecuador Purely Technical Matter - Ambassador To Russia

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 04:28 PM

RT Shutdown in Ecuador Purely Technical Matter - Ambassador to Russia

Imposing the ban on RT's broadcasting in Ecuador was a purely technical decision, Ecuadorian Ambassador to Russia Julio Cesar Prado Espinosa has said in an interview with Sputnik, expressing hope that the problem will be solved soon

Ecuador's national cable network disconnected RT from broadcasting in November without explaining the reasons behind this decision. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that turning the media into a victim of the political agenda was inadmissible.

"The decision on RT was made by the National Telecommunications Council. This is a technical body, and it makes decisions as a technical body.

Following the Russian Embassy in Quito's appeal regarding the reasons for such a decision, the National Telecommunications Council has said that it is working on the answer that it will provide to the broadcaster. We do not work on it, this is a purely technical matter. Any information on the matter will be provided through the National Telecommunications Council. Moreover, as I see it, since the Russian Embassy in Quito has requested information on the matter, it [the council] will look for an answer quickly. This is all that I know. I hope the question will be resolved soon," Espinosa said.

