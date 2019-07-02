RT, Sputnik Chief Editor Says Outlets Outspoken About Russian State Funding

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) RT and Sputnik chief editor Margarita Simonyan said Monday that the news outlets never made a secret of being financed by Russia after a German spy agency claimed they kept their affiliation under the radar.

Germany's domestic intelligence agency, the BfV, released a report last week that labeled RT Deutsch and Sputnik as propaganda outlets that it said posed as independent media.

"We have always worked openly as state-funded Russian media and never hid this from anyone," Simonyan said in a show on Rossiya 24 television channel.

She mocked the intelligence agency for putting the media on the same list as right-wing extremists and Islamic State, a terror group that is banned in many countries, including Russia.

"The German counterintelligence agency has unveiled a list of potential national security threats, featuring RT and Sputnik ” putting it on par with IS, neo-Nazis and other scum," she later wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Russian media in Germany have been a frequent target of attacks. The German Federation of Journalists asked the local media watchdog last January to deny RT Deutsch a broadcasting license. The Russian Foreign Ministry accused it of discrimination.