RT, Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Wishes Assange Happy 48th Birthday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) RT and Sputnik editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan wished on Wednesday WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is currently serving a 50-week sentence in a UK prison, a happy 48th birthday.

"It's Julian Assange's birthday today. He is celebrating it in jail. And his family and friends are celebrating this day with a cake and a rally for his freedom. Happy Birthday, Julian!" Simonyan wrote on her Telegram channel.

She also attached a video to her post featuring Assange's father, John Shipton, saying that his son's supporters had gathered in order to celebrate his birthday and advocate for his release and return to his native Australia. Shipton was surrounded by a crowd of people at a central square in the Australian city of Melbourne.

Melbourne is one of 60 cities across the globe that joined the celebrations devoted to Assange's birthday.

On May 1, Assange, famous for publishing thousands of leaked classified documents exposing US atrocities in Iraq and Afghanistan, was sentenced to 50 weeks in jail for jumping his bail back in 2012 when he took refuge inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden over sexual assault charges and possibly being sent to the United States. After Assange's arrest, Washington filed a request for London to extradite the whistleblower.

If the request is approved, Assange will face up to 175 years in a US jail. On June 13, UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid said that he had signed the US request, with hearings of Assange's extradition case now scheduled for February 2020. The trial will last for five days and be preceded by several technical hearings.