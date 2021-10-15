RT, Sputnik Provide News on Russia to Expats - Slutsky

Leonid Slutsky, the chair of the foreign affairs committee in the Russian parliament, said on Friday that RT and Sputnik's primary role was to inform Russian expats about life at home

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Leonid Slutsky, the chair of the foreign affairs committee in the Russian parliament, said on Friday that RT and Sputnik's Primary role was to inform Russian expats about life at home.

"Living in Russia, we sometimes don't realize that they can't hear us abroad.

RT, RTR-Planeta and Sputnik are now dealing with it," he told a conference of Russian expats, underway in Moscow.

Slutsky said told the forum that the work of informing Russians through online platforms was advancing steadily and needed to continue.