RT TV Channel, Rossiya Segodnya Websites Among 391 Resources Made Free to Access- Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The RT television channel and websites of the Rossiya Segodnya news agency are among 391 socially important resources that will be made free to access in Russia until July 1, the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media announced on Monday.

The list also includes other media outlets and newspapers, the websites of the Russian president, government, and both houses of the Russian parliament, as well as educational and cultural resources.

According to the new regulation, citizens will not pay for the data used to access these sites.

Maksut Shadaev, the head of the communications and digital development at the ministry, in April proposed a trial giving citizens free access to a range of socially important resources.

These sites and resources should create separate versions of their sites that do not broadcast video, which the exception of those providing educational, health, or cultural content.

During his annual address to the Federal Assembly in January, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed launching the "Accessible internet" campaign, that would give citizens free access to important resources.