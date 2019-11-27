RT-WWF Documentary 'Freed to Be Wild' to Premier in Russia in December

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) "Freed to be Wild," a collaboration of RT's documentary channel and the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF) will be released in Russia on December 10.

The documentary about the work of WWF-Russia employees to save rare and endangered species is timed to the 25th anniversary since the opening of the nonprofit's representative office in the country.

Russia's award-winning zoologist and wildlife show presenter Nikolai Drozdov provided the voice-over. He said both the documentary and people in it were "remarkable."

"The movie is remarkable ... WWF staffers have been working for a quarter of the century to ... protect and expand natural reserves and fight poaching.

It is a finely made movie featuring quite remarkable people," Drozdov said.

Filming took place in some of the country's most remote regions, from Primorsky Krai in Russia's Far East to South Siberia and northeasternmost Chukotka.

"Our movie focuses on people who risk their lives to save animals. Despite its significance, their work often goes unnoticed. We decided to do it justice," RTD chief Ekaterina Yakovleva said.

The movie was scripted and directed by Natalia Karachkova, with Stanislav Guryanov being the man behind the camera. The private screening will take place at Moscow's Illusion movie theater at 7:30 p.m. (16:30 GMT).