UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RT-WWF Documentary 'Freed To Be Wild' To Premier In Russia In December

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 04:28 PM

RT-WWF Documentary 'Freed to Be Wild' to Premier in Russia in December

"Freed to be Wild," a collaboration of RT's documentary channel and the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF) will be released in Russia on December 10

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) "Freed to be Wild," a collaboration of RT's documentary channel and the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF) will be released in Russia on December 10.

The documentary about the work of WWF-Russia employees to save rare and endangered species is timed to the 25th anniversary since the opening of the nonprofit's representative office in the country.

Russia's award-winning zoologist and wildlife show presenter Nikolai Drozdov provided the voice-over. He said both the documentary and people in it were "remarkable."

"The movie is remarkable ... WWF staffers have been working for a quarter of the century to ... protect and expand natural reserves and fight poaching.

It is a finely made movie featuring quite remarkable people," Drozdov said.

Filming took place in some of the country's most remote regions, from Primorsky Krai in Russia's Far East to South Siberia and northeasternmost Chukotka.

"Our movie focuses on people who risk their lives to save animals. Despite its significance, their work often goes unnoticed. We decided to do it justice," RTD chief Ekaterina Yakovleva said.

The movie was scripted and directed by Natalia Karachkova, with Stanislav Guryanov being the man behind the camera. The private screening will take place at Moscow's Illusion movie theater at 7:30 p.m. (16:30 GMT).

Related Topics

Century World Film And Movies Moscow Russia Man December From

Recent Stories

Сhina Against US Missile Deployment in Asia-Pacif ..

18 seconds ago

German Culture Minister Plans Museum Security Conf ..

23 seconds ago

NUST retains top position in Pakistani HEIs; ascen ..

16 minutes ago

Russia, US Maintain Professional Dialogue for Prev ..

26 seconds ago

UN investigative team for IS crimes in Iraq fully ..

28 seconds ago

UAE-Saudi working together towards a &#039;bright ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.