RT's 100 Romanovs Multimedia Project Shortlisted For Cannes Lions Finals - Press Release

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 11:40 AM

RT's 100 Romanovs Multimedia Project Shortlisted for Cannes Lions Finals - Press Release

The RT broadcaster's multimedia project #Romanovs100, which marks the 100th anniversary since the execution of Russia's last royal house of Romanov, has reached the finals of The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The RT broadcaster's multimedia project #Romanovs100, which marks the 100th anniversary since the execution of Russia's last royal house of Romanov, has reached the finals of The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2019, one of the most prestigious advertising and marketing contests, the broadcaster's press service said on Tuesday.

"#Romanovs100, shortlisted for the 'Use of Branded Content created for Digital or Social' nomination, will compete against entries by Netflix, Samsung, and Uber, among others," the broadcaster said in a press release, published on its official website.

The project was implemented through the broadcaster's accounts on such social media platforms as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

"Over the course of 100 days, rare archival photographs from the Romanovs' personal collection were published across the project's accounts. They represent the most complete collection to-date of photos taken by the royal family," the press release added.

�The Cannes Lions festival started in France on Monday and will last through Friday.

