MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) RT and Sputnik editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan will be taking subscribers' questions in a new tv show, the broadcaster announced on Monday.

"RT is launching a new show in which the channel's editor-in-chief, Margarita Simonyan, will answer subscribers' questions.

One can ask a video question at chtd.rt.com. To do so, one is required to have been subscribed to the YouTube accounts of Margarita Simonyan or RT Russian for at least 90 days," the broadcaster said.

The questions for the first episode will be accepted until September 28. The show is set to premiere on October 1.