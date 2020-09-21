UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RT's Simonyan To Take Subscriber Questions In New Show

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 05:16 PM

RT's Simonyan to Take Subscriber Questions in New Show

RT and Sputnik editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan will be taking subscribers' questions in a new TV show, the broadcaster announced on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) RT and Sputnik editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan will be taking subscribers' questions in a new tv show, the broadcaster announced on Monday.

"RT is launching a new show in which the channel's editor-in-chief, Margarita Simonyan, will answer subscribers' questions.

One can ask a video question at chtd.rt.com. To do so, one is required to have been subscribed to the YouTube accounts of Margarita Simonyan or RT Russian for at least 90 days," the broadcaster said.

The questions for the first episode will be accepted until September 28. The show is set to premiere on October 1.

Related Topics

Russia September October YouTube TV

Recent Stories

ICC launches merchandise licensing partner tender ..

50 seconds ago

German leasing firm Grenke launches audit after fr ..

52 seconds ago

OneWeb Cuts by 2 Number of Planned Soyuz Launches ..

53 seconds ago

Dr. Zaheeruddin Mirani posted as Acting Vice Chanc ..

54 seconds ago

Botswana's mass elephant deaths caused by bacteria ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council obtains ISO 9001, ISO 45001 a ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.