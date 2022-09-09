Ruarts Foundation Opens Exhibition of Upcycled Sculptures in Moscow

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2022

The Ruarts Foundation, a privately endowed foundation of contemporary art in Russia, has opened in Moscow the exhibition titled Autarchy of Misha Buryj, a rising multidisciplinary artist, that depicts the fragility of the world through upcycled sculptures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The Ruarts Foundation, a privately endowed foundation of contemporary art in Russia, has opened in Moscow the exhibition titled Autarchy of Misha Buryj, a rising multidisciplinary artist, that depicts the fragility of the world through upcycled sculptures.

The exhibition demonstrates a collection of anthropomorphic sculptures made from production waste.

"This carefully assembled garbage is not just upcycled; the artist has built an entire theory around his own work. In his opinion people today live in a ruthless world where little depends on them, and at any moment they could lose everything ... The viewer immediately sees the main idea: they are born from dust and can easily return to it, to be reassembled into new people," Ruarts said in a statement.

The artist contradicts the trend of perfectionism when it comes to exhibitions, making his sculptures look raw and unpolished, but at the same time giving off an impression of dynamism.

"Sculptures resembling human figures, made in the good old tradition of plastic dynamism, are just waiting for the chance to turn around, simultaneously presenting all potential vectors of movement, all possible coverings of space," the statement reads.

Buryj draws public's attention to the fact that waste cannot be ignored any longer since it has already become a part of reality. The colors and textures used in the sculptures make the viewer think about the modern trend of consumption as the art pieces seem "to swell, ready to burst and litter the room with their contents."

The exhibition will run through October 16. Buryj, a Moscow-based artist, creates his works from upcycled materials left from advertising production and printing, bringing attention to the issue of the cult of consumption and mass production. In 2021, Buryj won a prestigious Ruinart Art Patronat competition.

