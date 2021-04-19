(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The RuArts Foundation, one of the largest private foundations for the promotion of contemporary art in the country, has opened doors to its new six-storey exhibition space in Moscow's downtown which will also host a library, education center and a cafe, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Marianna Sardarova, a patron of the arts, established the RuArts Foundation in 2003. A year later, it was followed by its first permanent home ” the RuArts Gallery ” designed to host own exhibitions and public education programs. However, since the foundation's own collection boasts around 2,700 works by Russian and Soviet artists, there was a need for an additional building to make the archive public.

The new upscale space opened with an exhibition titled Soft Homeland, named after the eponymous work by acclaimed Russian artist Dmitry Tsvetkov.

The exposition explores the vulnerability and dichotomy of public and private ties, the relationship between an artist and a system. It features artwork by well-known Russian artists such as Oleg Kulik, Vladislav Mamyshev-Monroe and Aidan Salakhova as well as by up-and coming ones such as Misha Buryj, who mainly works in the field of biomorphic sculpture.

After "Soft Homeland" wraps up on September 26, the RuArts Foundation plans to display other pieces of art from its collection. The visitors may expect to see the works by Banksy, Keith Haring as well the by Eric Bulatov and Victor Pivovarov, the central figures of Moscow Conceptualists movement.