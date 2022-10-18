Rubble Cleared in Yeysk, 13 People Killed in Plane Crash - Russian Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The rubble has been cleared at the site of a military plane crash near a residential building in southern Russia's town of Yeysk, another ten bodies have been found, the total death toll now stands at 13, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that during a training flight, a Russian Su-34 supersonic fighter-bomber crashed in Yeysk and the pilots ejected. Aircraft fuel caught fire at the crash site in a residential area.

The administration of the Krasnodar Territory said 19 people were injured in the crash.

"Rescuers have completed clearing the rubble. During search and rescue operations, ten dead bodies were found. Thus, the total number of deaths was 13 people, including three children; 19 people were injured," the Emergencies Ministry said.

It said that during the search and rescue operation in Yeysk, 68 people were rescued, and more than 360 were evacuated.