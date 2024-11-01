Ruben Amorim Named As New Manchester United Manager
Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 05:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Ruben Amorim was Friday named as the new manager of Manchester United, replacing the sacked Erik ten Hag.
The 39-year-old Portuguese coach, who won two Primeira Liga titles with Sporting Lisbon, has signed a deal until 2027 and will join the club on November 11.
"Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Ruben Amorim as head coach of the men's first team, subject to work visa requirements," the club said on its website.
"He will join until June 2027 with a club option of an additional year, once he has fulfilled his obligations to his current club."
