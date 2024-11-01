Open Menu

Ruben Amorim Named As New Manchester United Manager

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Ruben Amorim named as new Manchester United manager

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Ruben Amorim was Friday named as the new manager of Manchester United, replacing the sacked Erik ten Hag.

The 39-year-old Portuguese coach, who won two Primeira Liga titles with Sporting Lisbon, has signed a deal until 2027 and will join the club on November 11.

"Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Ruben Amorim as head coach of the men's first team, subject to work visa requirements," the club said on its website.

"He will join until June 2027 with a club option of an additional year, once he has fulfilled his obligations to his current club."

United described Amorim as "one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football".

"Highly decorated as both a player and coach, his titles include winning the Primeira Liga twice in Portugal with Sporting CP -- the first of which was the club's first title in 19 years," the club statement said.

Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue to take charge of the team until Amorim arrives at Old Trafford.

Amorim will oversee the Portuguese champions' three remaining matches before the international break, starting with a game against Estrela on Friday.

Sporting host Manchester City in the Champions League next Tuesday and Amorim's final game in charge is set to be against former club Braga in the league on November 10.

His first game in charge of United will be away at struggling Ipswich on November 24.

Sporting issued a statement saying they had "reached an agreement with Manchester United" regarding the terms of Amorim's departure, under which United will pay 11 million Euros ($12 million).

United sacked Ten Hag on Monday after a 2-1 defeat by West Ham left them languishing 14th in the Premier League, with just three wins from nine matches.

