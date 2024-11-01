Ruben Amorim Named As New Manchester United Manager
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2024 | 06:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Ruben Amorim was Friday named as the new manager of Manchester United, replacing the sacked Erik ten Hag.
The 39-year-old Portuguese coach, who won two Primeira Liga titles with Sporting Lisbon, has signed a deal until 2027 and will join the club on November 11.
"Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Ruben Amorim as head coach of the men's first team, subject to work visa requirements," the club said on its website.
"He will join until June 2027 with a club option of an additional year, once he has fulfilled his obligations to his current club."
United described Amorim as "one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football".
"Highly decorated as both a player and coach, his titles include winning the Primeira Liga twice in Portugal with Sporting CP -- the first of which was the club's first title in 19 years," the club statement said.
Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue to take charge of the team until Amorim arrives at Old Trafford.
Amorim will oversee the Portuguese champions' three remaining matches before the international break, starting with a game against Estrela on Friday.
Sporting host Manchester City in the Champions League next Tuesday and Amorim's final game in charge is set to be against former club Braga in the league on November 10.
His first game in charge of United will be away at struggling Ipswich on November 24.
Sporting issued a statement saying they had "reached an agreement with Manchester United" regarding the terms of Amorim's departure, under which United will pay 11 million Euros ($12 million).
United sacked Ten Hag on Monday after a 2-1 defeat by West Ham left them languishing 14th in the Premier League, with just three wins from nine matches.
Recent Stories
US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail
Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong Kong Sixes
Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design
Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of son's birthday celebration
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
More Stories From World
-
Senegal inks deal with Chinese firm for water diversion project41 minutes ago
-
Kenya launches China-supported bamboo agroforestry initiative to manage floods51 minutes ago
-
Death toll in Spanish floods rises to 202: emergency service51 minutes ago
-
China steps up precautionary measures against Typhoon Kong-rey51 minutes ago
-
Ruben Amorim named as new Manchester United manager1 hour ago
-
India limp to 86-4 as spinners dominate in third Test1 hour ago
-
Jailed Algeria media mogul gets presidential pardon1 hour ago
-
Alcaraz suffers Paris Masters shock as race for Turin heats up2 hours ago
-
Germans support snap polls as govt approval plummets: Survey2 hours ago
-
Taiwan reopens as powerful typhoon kills two, over 500 injured2 hours ago
-
China, Slovakia upgrade ties to 'strategic partnership'2 hours ago
-
WHO 'deeply concerned' about 'rising attacks' on Lebanon healthcare2 hours ago