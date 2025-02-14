Rubio Expects Deal On Ukraine Minerals To 'pay Back US Taxpayer'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2025 | 01:20 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday he expected to reach a deal for Ukraine's mineral wealth that will in part compensate the United States for money that went to weapons to defend against Russia.
Speaking a day after President Donald Trump spoke by telephone to Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and the US administration said Ukraine would have to cede territory, Rubio said the United States had a "stake in Ukraine's long-term independence."
"That should be anchored in an ongoing economic interest," Rubio told the radio show of conservative hosts Clay Travis and Buck Sexton.
"Hopefully we'll have some news here soon on that: the ability to partner with Ukraine -- a joint venture, or something like that -- for their mineral rights, all the natural resources they have," he said.
"Some of that money will go back to pay back the US taxpayer for the billions of Dollars that's been spent there," Rubio added.
"Part of it is going to be reinvested back into Ukraine to rebuild (from) all the destruction that's happened there."
Trump, long critical of the money sent to Ukraine since it was invaded by Russia, earlier this month suggested that he wanted an agreement to access Ukraine's rare earth material as a condition to sustain support.
Ukraine has major resources of lithium and titanium that are critical to high-tech technologies including aerospace and electric vehicles.
sct/mlm
Recent Stories
UAE calls for developing Agreement on Facilitating Trade Exchange
European Commission sues seven member states for failure to implement NPL Direc ..
9th Xposure International Photography Festival to convene on February 20-26 in ..
Air Arabia reports record AED1.6 bn profit in 2024
Sharjah Chamber, Côte d'Ivoire discuss strengthening trade cooperation
Saif bin Zayed meets Roblox International CEO at WGS
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Indonesia on re-election as Chairma ..
Saif bin Zayed meets Kurdistan's Prime Minister at WGS
12th Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championship earns place in Guinness World Records
WGS 2025: Saif bin Zayed highlights UAE’s unwavering position on its global co ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of Arab, global leadership, capa ..
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the core team behind successful hosting of the Wo ..
More Stories From World
-
Rubio expects deal on Ukraine minerals to 'pay back US taxpayer'6 minutes ago
-
Football: UEFA Europa League results16 minutes ago
-
Afghan arrested after car ramming 'attack' wounds 30 in Germany16 minutes ago
-
Argentina records lowest monthly inflation in 4.5 years36 minutes ago
-
WWF legal challenge against Norway deep-sea mining fails46 minutes ago
-
Trump launches 'reciprocal tariffs' targeting allies and adversaries46 minutes ago
-
Lebanon says refuses Israeli demand to stay in five southern locations46 minutes ago
-
Ukraine minister warns against 'dividing the world' after Putin-Trump call46 minutes ago
-
Reindeer tensions stalk Swedish rally46 minutes ago
-
Vaccine critic RFK Jr. confirmed as US health secretary1 hour ago
-
Suspected gas explosion kills four at Taiwan department store2 hours ago
-
Swiatek tops Rybakina to reach Doha semi-finals2 hours ago