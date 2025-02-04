Rubio hopeful Panama will 'assuage concerns' on canal

San Salvador, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday he was hopeful after a visit that Panama would adequately address US concerns over Chinese influence in the Panama Canal following President Donald Trump's threats to seize it.

"It was a worthwhile visit and very respectful. It is one that I think is going to achieve potentially good things that assuage concerns we have," Rubio told reporters after arriving from Panama in El Salvador.

"Time will tell -- we'll see - but I feel good about it," he said.

"I understand it's a delicate issue in Panama and we don't want to have a hostile or negative relationship with Panama. I don't believe we do," Rubio said.

Rubio pointed to an announcement by Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino that the country will not renew participation in the Belt and Road Initiative, China's signature infrastructure-building program.

He said it was a "good" step, noting Panama -- which recognized Beijing over Taiwan during Trump's initial term -- the first country in Latin America to exit Belt and Road.

Rubio also suggested that Mulino heard concerns about charges imposed on US military vessels transiting through the canal, which Trump considered unfair due to US commitments to defend the canal.

Rubio said he expected announcements in the coming days.

Rubio also called Panama a "great partner" on stopping migration, a major priority for Trump.

sct/bfm