Open Menu

Rubio Hopeful Panama Will 'assuage Concerns' On Canal

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2025 | 12:30 AM

Rubio hopeful Panama will 'assuage concerns' on canal

San Salvador, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday he was hopeful after a visit that Panama would adequately address US concerns over Chinese influence in the Panama Canal following President Donald Trump's threats to seize it.

"It was a worthwhile visit and very respectful. It is one that I think is going to achieve potentially good things that assuage concerns we have," Rubio told reporters after arriving from Panama in El Salvador.

"Time will tell -- we'll see - but I feel good about it," he said.

"I understand it's a delicate issue in Panama and we don't want to have a hostile or negative relationship with Panama. I don't believe we do," Rubio said.

Rubio pointed to an announcement by Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino that the country will not renew participation in the Belt and Road Initiative, China's signature infrastructure-building program.

He said it was a "good" step, noting Panama -- which recognized Beijing over Taiwan during Trump's initial term -- the first country in Latin America to exit Belt and Road.

Rubio also suggested that Mulino heard concerns about charges imposed on US military vessels transiting through the canal, which Trump considered unfair due to US commitments to defend the canal.

Rubio said he expected announcements in the coming days.

Rubio also called Panama a "great partner" on stopping migration, a major priority for Trump.

sct/bfm

Recent Stories

UAE-German Business Forum convened in Abu Dhabi

UAE-German Business Forum convened in Abu Dhabi

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 19th Sharjah Nabati Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival

36 minutes ago
 Electric cars take 96% of Norway market in January

Electric cars take 96% of Norway market in January

41 minutes ago
 FIA Lahore arrests prime suspect in 2023 Libya boa ..

FIA Lahore arrests prime suspect in 2023 Libya boat tragedy

40 minutes ago
 Anti-polio drive kicks off in ICT, over 100,000 ch ..

Anti-polio drive kicks off in ICT, over 100,000 children immunized on day one

41 minutes ago
 UN begins talks toward 'fair' tax accord

UN begins talks toward 'fair' tax accord

41 minutes ago
BBoIT playing vital role in promoting ease of doin ..

BBoIT playing vital role in promoting ease of doing business: Kakar

53 minutes ago
 Nosherwani stresses for implementation of precauti ..

Nosherwani stresses for implementation of precautionary measures in mines

53 minutes ago
 Germany's Merz tells party to 'stay course' after ..

Germany's Merz tells party to 'stay course' after protests against far-right vot ..

53 minutes ago
 Anti-polio drive begins in ICT, over 460,000 child ..

Anti-polio drive begins in ICT, over 460,000 children to get vaccinated

53 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament President commends UAE’s efforts ..

Arab Parliament President commends UAE’s efforts in promoting human fraternity

1 hour ago
 Nasir Javed Rana transfers as District, Sessions J ..

Nasir Javed Rana transfers as District, Sessions Judge

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World