Rubio Hopeful Panama Will 'assuage Concerns' On Canal
Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2025 | 12:30 AM
San Salvador, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday he was hopeful after a visit that Panama would adequately address US concerns over Chinese influence in the Panama Canal following President Donald Trump's threats to seize it.
"It was a worthwhile visit and very respectful. It is one that I think is going to achieve potentially good things that assuage concerns we have," Rubio told reporters after arriving from Panama in El Salvador.
"Time will tell -- we'll see - but I feel good about it," he said.
"I understand it's a delicate issue in Panama and we don't want to have a hostile or negative relationship with Panama. I don't believe we do," Rubio said.
Rubio pointed to an announcement by Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino that the country will not renew participation in the Belt and Road Initiative, China's signature infrastructure-building program.
He said it was a "good" step, noting Panama -- which recognized Beijing over Taiwan during Trump's initial term -- the first country in Latin America to exit Belt and Road.
Rubio also suggested that Mulino heard concerns about charges imposed on US military vessels transiting through the canal, which Trump considered unfair due to US commitments to defend the canal.
Rubio said he expected announcements in the coming days.
Rubio also called Panama a "great partner" on stopping migration, a major priority for Trump.
sct/bfm
Recent Stories
UAE-German Business Forum convened in Abu Dhabi
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival
Electric cars take 96% of Norway market in January
FIA Lahore arrests prime suspect in 2023 Libya boat tragedy
Anti-polio drive kicks off in ICT, over 100,000 children immunized on day one
UN begins talks toward 'fair' tax accord
BBoIT playing vital role in promoting ease of doing business: Kakar
Nosherwani stresses for implementation of precautionary measures in mines
Germany's Merz tells party to 'stay course' after protests against far-right vot ..
Anti-polio drive begins in ICT, over 460,000 children to get vaccinated
Arab Parliament President commends UAE’s efforts in promoting human fraternity
Nasir Javed Rana transfers as District, Sessions Judge
More Stories From World
-
Rubio hopeful Panama will 'assuage concerns' on canal5 minutes ago
-
Ebola-hit Uganda begins vaccination trial: WHO5 minutes ago
-
Trump halts Mexico tariffs as last-ditch Canada, China talks continue6 minutes ago
-
Syria's Sharaa says elections could take up to five years6 minutes ago
-
Treasury chief to temporarily lead US consumer protection bureau6 minutes ago
-
Afghan exiles find snowboarding freedom in France16 minutes ago
-
UN begins probe after gunshots targeted its compound in Kabul: Spokesperson25 minutes ago
-
Italy PM named in complaint over freed Libya police head25 minutes ago
-
Artillery shelling kills 40 in southern Sudan: medical sources26 minutes ago
-
French PM moves to force budget through divided parliament26 minutes ago
-
Musk says Trump 'shutting down' US aid agency35 minutes ago
-
Silencing science: How Trump is reshaping US health36 minutes ago