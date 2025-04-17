Open Menu

Rubio In Paris To Meet Macron On Ukraine War

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Rubio in Paris to meet Macron on Ukraine war

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Paris on Thursday to meet French President Emmanuel Macron about crafting a Ukraine ceasefire, as Washington and Europe seek common ground on ending the fighting.

Top Ukrainian officials were also in the French capital to meet EU and US delegations, President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff said, without saying precisely who they were meeting.

The latest diplomatic initiative comes as Trump's push for a ceasefire has yet to bear fruit despite his pledges to quickly end the war.

Zelensky himself urged the Paris talks participants to lean on Russia to agree to a ceasefire.

"Russia uses every day and every night to kill. We must put pressure on the killers... to end this war and guarantee a lasting peace," Zelensky said in a Telegram post.

Rubio and Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy to Ukraine, arrived in Paris mid-morning. US envoy Steve Witkoff is also expected to join them.

Russia's recent deadly strikes in Ukraine, including in the cities of Sumy and Kryvyi Rig, show how the war is taking a hefty toll despite a series of diplomatic efforts.

Late Wednesday, a Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro killed three people, including a young girl, authorities said.

Recent Stories

DXB recognised for leadership in aviation safety b ..

DXB recognised for leadership in aviation safety by ACI

26 minutes ago
 COAS Munir says honoring martyrs sacred for every ..

COAS Munir says honoring martyrs sacred for every Pakistani

30 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Khamis Al Mazrouei as SNOC ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Khamis Al Mazrouei as SNOC Executive Director

41 minutes ago
 Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett bids farewell to ..

Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett bids farewell to acting, showbiz industry

41 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash meets European parliamentary delegat ..

Anwar Gargash meets European parliamentary delegation

56 minutes ago
 1,500 swimmers to compete in Dubai International A ..

1,500 swimmers to compete in Dubai International Aquatics Championships

1 hour ago
Tadweer Group, China’s SFECO to explore green bu ..

Tadweer Group, China’s SFECO to explore green building materials facility in A ..

2 hours ago
 Khushi Kapoor confirms her relationship with Vedan ..

Khushi Kapoor confirms her relationship with Vedang Raina

2 hours ago
 UAE, Kenya discuss enhancing bilateral relations, ..

UAE, Kenya discuss enhancing bilateral relations, regional security

2 hours ago
 Ivo Oliveira makes it back-to-back UAE wins at Gir ..

Ivo Oliveira makes it back-to-back UAE wins at Giro d’Abruzzo

2 hours ago
 ALECSO awards Arab cultural merit to Sharjah Ruler

ALECSO awards Arab cultural merit to Sharjah Ruler

3 hours ago
 ADNOC Drilling awarded $1.63 billion, five-year In ..

ADNOC Drilling awarded $1.63 billion, five-year Integrated Drilling Services con ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World