Rubio In Paris To Meet Macron On Ukraine War
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 03:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Paris on Thursday to meet French President Emmanuel Macron about crafting a Ukraine ceasefire, as Washington and Europe seek common ground on ending the fighting.
Top Ukrainian officials were also in the French capital to meet EU and US delegations, President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff said, without saying precisely who they were meeting.
The latest diplomatic initiative comes as Trump's push for a ceasefire has yet to bear fruit despite his pledges to quickly end the war.
Zelensky himself urged the Paris talks participants to lean on Russia to agree to a ceasefire.
"Russia uses every day and every night to kill. We must put pressure on the killers... to end this war and guarantee a lasting peace," Zelensky said in a Telegram post.
Rubio and Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy to Ukraine, arrived in Paris mid-morning. US envoy Steve Witkoff is also expected to join them.
Russia's recent deadly strikes in Ukraine, including in the cities of Sumy and Kryvyi Rig, show how the war is taking a hefty toll despite a series of diplomatic efforts.
Late Wednesday, a Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro killed three people, including a young girl, authorities said.
