Rubio Introduces Bill to Sanction Putin, Russian Officials in Event of Ukraine Invasion

US Sen. Marco Rubio on Friday introduced a bill to sanction President Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials in the event of any invasion of Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) US Sen. Marco Rubio on Friday introduced a bill to sanction President Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials in the event of any invasion of Ukraine.

"U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) introduced the Deterring Authoritarian Hostilities Act of 2022, a bill to impose immediate and harsh, personal sanctions on Vladimir Putin and the rest of the authoritarian leadership of Russia if Russian troops further invade Ukraine. The bill would, for the first time, impose sanctions on Putin himself, and on the sectors of the Russian economy his regime depends on to personally enrich itself," the statement said.

The proposed legislation would not be dependent on "Biden to decide what constitutes an incursion into Ukraine," it added.

"A core part of any strategy to force Vladimir Putin to back down is to make the consequences of an invasion extremely painful for the oligarchs that prop up his control of Russia. President Biden does not seem to understand that America must project strength and resolve, not weakness. I urge my Senate colleagues to work with me to pass this bill before it is too late," Rubio said.