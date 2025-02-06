Open Menu

Rubio Issues Waivers To Allow US Aid To Haiti Mission

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 10:50 AM

Santo Domingo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Secretary of State Marco Rubio has issued waivers in a US aid freeze to allow millions of Dollars in support to a Haiti security mission, the State Department said Wednesday.

"The United States has not paused all assistance for the Multinational Security Support mission in Haiti," a spokesperson said as Rubio landed in the neighboring Dominican Republic.

Rubio greenlighted $40.7 million in foreign assistance to benefit the Haitian National Police and the Multinational Security Support mission, the spokesperson said.

The United States went ahead with a delivery on Tuesday of heavy armored equipment for the Kenyan-led mission and the police, the spokesperson said.

The United Nations announced Tuesday that the United States has frozen contributions to a broader fund for the mission.

The State Department did not deny the pause but said it was a small fraction of its total contribution.

President Donald Trump froze virtually all foreign assistance on taking office.

Rubio immediately said that military aid to Israel and Egypt would be exempt as well as "emergency" food and other urgent humanitarian assistance.

