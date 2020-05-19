UrduPoint.com
Rubio Named Acting Head Of US Senate Intelligence Committee - Majority Leader

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 02:50 AM

Rubio Named Acting Head of US Senate Intelligence Committee - Majority Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has named former Republican presidential candidate Senator Marco Rubio as the acting head of the upper chamber of Congress' Intelligence Committee, McConnell's office said in a statement.

"I am glad to announce that Senator Marco Rubio has accepted my invitation to serve as Acting Chairman of the Senate Committee on Intelligence," the statement said on Monday evening.

