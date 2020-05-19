Rubio Named as Acting Head of Senate Intelligence Committee - Mitch McConnell

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has named former Republican presidential candidate Senator Marco Rubio as the acting head of the Senate Intelligence Committee, his office said in a statement.

"I am glad to announce that Senator Marco Rubio has accepted my invitation to serve as Acting Chairman of the Senate Committee on Intelligence, the statement said on Monday.

Rubio, a leading Senate hawk, has been an active promoter of increasing sanctions on Russia over the past six years.

"Senator Rubio has spent a decade as a leading member on the Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committees ....On subjects ranging from China and Russia to Iran and North Korea to tyranny and unrest in our own hemisphere, Senator Rubio has been on the case for years," the statement added.

He is also a strong proponent of toppling twice-democratically-elected President Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela and replacing him with US-backed opposition politician Juan Guaido.

