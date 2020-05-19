UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rubio Named As Acting Head Of Senate Intelligence Committee - Mitch McConnell

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 03:00 AM

Rubio Named as Acting Head of Senate Intelligence Committee - Mitch McConnell

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has named former Republican presidential candidate Senator Marco Rubio as the acting head of the Senate Intelligence Committee, his office said in a statement.

"I am glad to announce that Senator Marco Rubio has accepted my invitation to serve as Acting Chairman of the Senate Committee on Intelligence, the statement said on Monday.

Rubio, a leading Senate hawk, has been an active promoter of increasing sanctions on Russia over the past six years.

"Senator Rubio has spent a decade as a leading member on the Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committees ....On subjects ranging from China and Russia to Iran and North Korea to tyranny and unrest in our own hemisphere, Senator Rubio has been on the case for years," the statement added.

He is also a strong proponent of toppling twice-democratically-elected President Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela and replacing him with US-backed opposition politician Juan Guaido.

From: Martin Sieff - martinsieff1@gmail.com

Related Topics

Senate Iran Russia China North Korea Venezuela From Opposition

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.75m, death toll ..

47 minutes ago

Determination, strong will lead to greater achieve ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Industrial City supports global humanitarian ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,593 new COVID-19 cases, 8 m ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 9,577; 832 new cases i ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of France review regi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.