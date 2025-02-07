Rubio Says 'absurd' For US Govt Vessels To Pay In Panama Canal
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2025 | 01:30 AM
Santo Domingo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday it was "absurd" for US naval vessels to pay to transit the Panama Canal, after Panama's president denied an agreement on free passage.
"I find it absurd that we would have to pay fees to transit a zone we are obligated to protect in time of conflict. Those are our expectations," Rubio told reporters in the Dominican Republic.
Rubio, however, stopped short of insisting that an agreement had been reached.
"They're a democratically elected government.
They have rules; they have laws. They're going to follow their process, but our expectations remain the same," he said.
A State Department social media posting on Wednesday said that Panama would exempt US government vessels from fees, days after a visit by Rubio.
President Jose Raul Mulino called the remark untrue and "intolerable."
President Donald Trump has threatened to seize the Panama Canal, pointing to the growing influence of China.
sct/st
Recent Stories
80 countries participate in10th International Scout Meeting in Sharjah
France's 2026 public deficit to be higher than expected but below 5%
Sharjah Museums Authority celebrates centennial of Sharjah Public Library
Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends RAKEZ annual ceremony
SIH explores future of heritage amid contemporary transformations
Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Shams Creative Fest
Rybakina edges out Jabeur in three-set classic at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
EMSTEEL expands regional collaboration with UAE-Oman raw material logistics agre ..
Swindling Brit stands trial for injuring French police in getaway
Global stocks mostly climb as trade fears ease
PM lauds security forces for successful operation against terrorists in North Wa ..
Scientists' conference kicks off global AI summit in Paris
More Stories From World
-
Rubio says 'absurd' for US govt vessels to pay in Panama Canal7 minutes ago
-
Rubio: countries critical of Trump Gaza plan should 'step forward'7 minutes ago
-
Russia says Ukraine launched new Kursk offensive27 minutes ago
-
Scientists claim to have cracked how to cook the perfect egg27 minutes ago
-
Swindling Brit stands trial for injuring French police in getaway37 minutes ago
-
Chelsea star Kerr denies using 'whiteness as an insult' against police37 minutes ago
-
PSG's crushing domination leaves no hope for domestic rivals57 minutes ago
-
Cavs add Hunter, Nurkic to Hornets as NBA trade deadline nears57 minutes ago
-
Trump power play triggers showdown with courts, Congress1 hour ago
-
Mexican troop deployment met with skepticism on US border1 hour ago
-
DR Congo conflict advances as UN calls for peace1 hour ago
-
We will not be bullied, says S.Africa president after US barbs1 hour ago