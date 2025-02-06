Open Menu

Rubio Says US To Approve Future Aid In 'bottom-up' Review

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2025 | 01:10 AM

Guatemala City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday the United States would keep funding aid projects after a "bottom-up" review, after global aid staff were placed on leave en masse.

"We are now going to have to work from the bottom up, instead of the top-down, to identify which programs should be specially designated and therefore exempted," Rubio told reporters in Guatemala.

Rubio again charged that the US Agency for International Development (USAID) had been unresponsive to requests by the administration of President Donald Trump to review its funding.

"Our preference would have been to do this in a more orderly fashion from the top down, but we had no cooperation," Rubio said.

"This is not a charity. These are not private funds. This is American taxpayer funds. We have an obligation to spend it wisely," he said.

