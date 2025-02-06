Rubio Says US To Approve Future Aid In 'bottom-up' Review
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2025 | 01:10 AM
Guatemala City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday the United States would keep funding aid projects after a "bottom-up" review, after global aid staff were placed on leave en masse.
"We are now going to have to work from the bottom up, instead of the top-down, to identify which programs should be specially designated and therefore exempted," Rubio told reporters in Guatemala.
Rubio again charged that the US Agency for International Development (USAID) had been unresponsive to requests by the administration of President Donald Trump to review its funding.
"Our preference would have been to do this in a more orderly fashion from the top down, but we had no cooperation," Rubio said.
"This is not a charity. These are not private funds. This is American taxpayer funds. We have an obligation to spend it wisely," he said.
Recent Stories
UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 300 captives between Russia, ..
UAE's first AI open competition for school students launched
Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on emblems of Emirate of Dubai, Government of Dub ..
Plug and Play Middle East Summit: UAE Minister champions role of technology in t ..
UAE affirms unwavering position to safeguard Palestinian rights
UAE President, Jordanian King discuss bilateral ties, regional developments
ACRES marks its largest edition with record-breaking AED4.3 billion deals
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group launches 9th Sustainable Business Leadership Awar ..
AEEDC Dubai 2025 discusses latest advancements, technologies in dentistry
DEWA, ABB Smart Power Division strengthen partnership for smart energy innovatio ..
UAE hosts Global Tolerance and Human Fraternity Conference in Abu Dhabi
9th edition of 'Waraqeen' used book festival launched
More Stories From World
-
Rubio says US to approve future aid in 'bottom-up' review6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's diplomatic missions worldwide observe Kashmir Solidarity Day to reaffirm support, seek so ..46 minutes ago
-
M23, Rwandan troops launch fresh DR Congo offensive2 hours ago
-
What we know about Sweden's worst mass shooting2 hours ago
-
Suspected shooter captured in Ohio after one killed3 hours ago
-
ICC prosecutor says 'closely following' DR Congo situation3 hours ago
-
Sweden mourns after school massacre3 hours ago
-
China opposes forced displacement of people in Gaza3 hours ago
-
Tunisia's opposition leader Ghannouchi gets more jail time4 hours ago
-
Trump's bid to take over Gaza 'very surprising': UN4 hours ago
-
Deportation from occupied territory 'strictly prohibited': UN on Gaza4 hours ago
-
'We're not afraid': Santorini residents brave tremors to stay put4 hours ago