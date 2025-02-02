Open Menu

Rubio To Make Debut In Panama As Trump Threatens To Take Canal

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Rubio to make debut in Panama as Trump threatens to take canal

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Marco Rubio headed to Panama Saturday on his debut trip abroad as US secretary of state, as he looks for how to follow up on President Donald Trump's extraordinary threat to seize the Panama Canal.

Rubio's mission came as Trump imposed steep tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China -- another step showing a far more aggressive US foreign policy.

Rubio will travel later to four other small Latin American countries for an agenda focused on migration, a highly unusual first trip for the top US diplomat, whose predecessors were more likely to start the job with language of cooperation with major allies.

Trump has refused to rule out military force to seize the Panama Canal, which the United States handed over at the end of 1999, saying that China has exerted too much control through its investment in surrounding ports.

In his inaugural address, Trump said that the United States will be "taking it back" -- and he refused to back down Friday.

"They've already offered to do many things," Trump said of Panama, "but we think it's appropriate that we take it back."

He alleged that Panama was taking down Chinese-language signs to cover up how "they've totally violated the agreement" on the canal.

"Marco Rubio is going over to talk to the gentleman that's in charge," Trump told reporters.

Rubio did not comment on his trip as boarded his plane to Panama.

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino, generally considered an ally of the United States, has ruled out opening negotiations after complaining to the United Nations about Trump's threat.

"I cannot negotiate, much less open a process of negotiations on the canal," Mulino said Thursday.

The issue "is sealed. The canal is Panama's," Mulino said.

Mulino's government, however, has ordered an audit of CK Hutchison Holdings, the Hong Kong company that operates ports on both sides of the canal.

Recent Stories

China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, re ..

China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, reaching $10.94 trillion

20 minutes ago
 EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force

EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force

50 minutes ago
 Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 2024

Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 2024

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025

2 hours ago
 World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy i ..

World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy inspire entrepreneurs at SEF 20 ..

11 hours ago
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur agai ..

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur against Jelena Ostapenko, as Emma ..

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empow ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empowering workshops for entreprene ..

12 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitut ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitute Board of Trustees of Mohamed ..

12 hours ago
 UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation ac ..

UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation across various fields

12 hours ago
 ‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary ..

‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary talent

13 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem A ..

Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem Al Ketbi at his home in Al Ain

13 hours ago

More Stories From World