Ruble Accelerates Drop After Germany's Statement About Navalny's Alleged Poisoning
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 08:42 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The Russian ruble has accelerated the fall against the US Dollar and the euro amid reports of the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent from Novichok group.
Earlier in the day, the German government said that Bundeswehr laboratory experts had established that Navalny had been "poisoned" with a nerve agent of the Novichok group.
As of 13.57 GMT, the US dollar was up 1.9 rubles to 75.48 rubles, the euro surged by 1.5 rubles to 89.16 rubles, according to the Moscow Exchange.