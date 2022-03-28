Ruble-Based Settlement for Russian Energy to Be Clarified Soon - Russian Envoy to EU

The mechanism of settlements between European countries and Russia in switching to payments rubles for Russian energy will be clarified soon, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) The mechanism of settlements between European countries and Russia in switching to payments rubles for Russian energy will be clarified soon, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said on Monday.

"I think that in the coming days the mechanism of these calculations will be clarified and become the subject of general publicity and will give them the opportunity to figure it out. I do not see a critical situation here, and I think abandoning Russian energy would be in a certain sense suicidal at this stage for the EU countries," he told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The European Union was not ready to say goodbye to Russian energy resources, and the reaction in Europe to the announcement of the switching of settlements to rubles was "initial" and "emotional," the envoy said.

The transfer of payments for gas to rubles was a "certain" shock for Europe, it discouraged both European politicians and energy companies, Chizhov said.

"If we compare what they are saying now, then they have a practical interest: where to get rubles?" Chizhov added.