UrduPoint.com

Ruble-Based Settlement For Russian Energy To Be Clarified Soon - Russian Envoy To EU

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2022 | 11:22 PM

Ruble-Based Settlement for Russian Energy to Be Clarified Soon - Russian Envoy to EU

The mechanism of settlements between European countries and Russia in switching to payments rubles for Russian energy will be clarified soon, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) The mechanism of settlements between European countries and Russia in switching to payments rubles for Russian energy will be clarified soon, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said on Monday.

"I think that in the coming days the mechanism of these calculations will be clarified and become the subject of general publicity and will give them the opportunity to figure it out. I do not see a critical situation here, and I think abandoning Russian energy would be in a certain sense suicidal at this stage for the EU countries," he told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The European Union was not ready to say goodbye to Russian energy resources, and the reaction in Europe to the announcement of the switching of settlements to rubles was "initial" and "emotional," the envoy said.

The transfer of payments for gas to rubles was a "certain" shock for Europe, it discouraged both European politicians and energy companies, Chizhov said.

"If we compare what they are saying now, then they have a practical interest: where to get rubles?" Chizhov added.

Related Topics

Russia Europe European Union Vladimir Putin Gas

Recent Stories

Four Russian Museums in Top-10 of World's Most Pop ..

Four Russian Museums in Top-10 of World's Most Popular Art Museums in 2021 - Rep ..

1 minute ago
 Female job fair be held on April 1

Female job fair be held on April 1

1 minute ago
 Biden Proposes $15Bln Over 10 Years for Election A ..

Biden Proposes $15Bln Over 10 Years for Election Assistance in US

1 minute ago
 US Can Offer Europe 10% of Russian Gas Supplies at ..

US Can Offer Europe 10% of Russian Gas Supplies at Most - Russian Envoy to EU

1 minute ago
 Guterres welcomes move for UN declaration to prote ..

Guterres welcomes move for UN declaration to protect civilians caught in urban c ..

14 minutes ago
 Four new corona cases reported in RWP

Four new corona cases reported in RWP

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>