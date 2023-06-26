Open Menu

Ruble Drops, Markets Steady After Aborted Uprising In Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2023 | 08:26 PM

Ruble drops, markets steady after aborted uprising in Russia

The ruble reached a 14-month low againt the dollar on Monday but US and European stock markets steadied after a short-lived mutiny in Russia stoked concerns about the nuclear-armed country's stability

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :The ruble reached a 14-month low againt the Dollar on Monday but US and European stock markets steadied after a short-lived mutiny in Russia stoked concerns about the nuclear-armed country's stability.

While the advance by the Wagner mercenary force led by Yevgeny Prigozhin was called off before it reached Moscow, analysts said the rebellion showed President Vladimir Putin's grip on power was more fragile than previously thought.

But unease on trading floors appeared to lift as Wall Street opened up 0.2 percent while European markets edged higher after starting the day in the red.

Asian markets finished lower.

The ruble hit 85.37 to the dollar -- a level last seen in April 2022 shortly after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine -- but the Russian Currency recovered slightly later.

Oil prices rose slightly as Russia is a major producer.

Moscow made an effort on Monday to portray a return to business as usual, and Putin praised industry for overcoming "severe external challenges" in a video speech to a youth engineering forum.

Markets were taking a "tread carefully" approach at the start of the week, said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Moscow Dollar Russia Vladimir Putin April Market Industry

Recent Stories

IPP to participate in election with 'Eagle' electo ..

IPP to participate in election with 'Eagle' electoral symbol

3 minutes ago
 Court sends Parvez Elahi on judicial remand in mon ..

Court sends Parvez Elahi on judicial remand in money-laundering case

3 minutes ago
 Mayor directs officials to ensure cleanliness on E ..

Mayor directs officials to ensure cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha

3 minutes ago
 Mayor assures citizens of municipal grievances

Mayor assures citizens of municipal grievances

42 seconds ago
 16th Special Olympic World Games conclude with spe ..

16th Special Olympic World Games conclude with spectacular closing ceremony

44 seconds ago
 Mayor Karachi asks JI's Hafiz Naeem to sit togethe ..

Mayor Karachi asks JI's Hafiz Naeem to sit together for development of Karachi

47 seconds ago
Austria Still Receiving Most of Its Gas From Russi ..

Austria Still Receiving Most of Its Gas From Russia - Energy Minister

31 minutes ago
 SAU to host Talent Hunt Youth Sports Football Leag ..

SAU to host Talent Hunt Youth Sports Football League

31 minutes ago
 US, Qatar Discuss International Security, Regional ..

US, Qatar Discuss International Security, Regional Cooperation - State Dept

31 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 releases Eid Emergency Plan

Rescue 1122 releases Eid Emergency Plan

33 minutes ago
 DC vows to resolve issues at doorstep

DC vows to resolve issues at doorstep

33 minutes ago
 Russia mutiny raises questions on Wagner overseas ..

Russia mutiny raises questions on Wagner overseas operations

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World