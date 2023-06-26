Ruble drops, markets steady after aborted uprising in Russia

The ruble reached a 14-month low againt the dollar on Monday but US and European stock markets steadied after a short-lived mutiny in Russia stoked concerns about the nuclear-armed country's stability

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :The ruble reached a 14-month low againt the Dollar on Monday but US and European stock markets steadied after a short-lived mutiny in Russia stoked concerns about the nuclear-armed country's stability.

While the advance by the Wagner mercenary force led by Yevgeny Prigozhin was called off before it reached Moscow, analysts said the rebellion showed President Vladimir Putin's grip on power was more fragile than previously thought.

But unease on trading floors appeared to lift as Wall Street opened up 0.2 percent while European markets edged higher after starting the day in the red.

Asian markets finished lower.

The ruble hit 85.37 to the dollar -- a level last seen in April 2022 shortly after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine -- but the Russian Currency recovered slightly later.

Oil prices rose slightly as Russia is a major producer.

Moscow made an effort on Monday to portray a return to business as usual, and Putin praised industry for overcoming "severe external challenges" in a video speech to a youth engineering forum.

Markets were taking a "tread carefully" approach at the start of the week, said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.