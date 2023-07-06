(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian ruble's exchange rate has made a rebound after losing its value on Thursday as the dollar is not trading at 91 rubles, while the euro's exchange rate went below 99 rubles, according to Moscow Exchange data

The dollar exchange rate for "tomorrow" settlements at 17:58. Moscow time (02:58 p.m. GMT) decreased by 0.6 rubles to 90.94 rubles, the euro - by 0.19 rubles to 98.81 rubles.

During the trading date, the dollar\s exchange rate nearly reached 94 rubles, while the euro was above 102 rubles.