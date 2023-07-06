Open Menu

Ruble Exchange Rate Rebounds After Thursday's Fall, Dollar Trading At 91 Rubles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2023 | 08:17 PM

Ruble Exchange Rate Rebounds After Thursday's Fall, Dollar Trading at 91 Rubles

The Russian ruble's exchange rate has made a rebound after losing its value on Thursday as the dollar is not trading at 91 rubles, while the euro's exchange rate went below 99 rubles, according to Moscow Exchange data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The Russian ruble's exchange rate has made a rebound after losing its value on Thursday as the Dollar is not trading at 91 rubles, while the euro's exchange rate went below 99 rubles, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The dollar exchange rate for "tomorrow" settlements at 17:58. Moscow time (02:58 p.m. GMT) decreased by 0.6 rubles to 90.94 rubles, the euro - by 0.19 rubles to 98.81 rubles.

During the trading date, the dollar\s exchange rate nearly reached 94 rubles, while the euro was above 102 rubles.

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Dollar Russia Euro P

Recent Stories

Martyrdom of Burhan Wani sparked Kashmir freedom m ..

Martyrdom of Burhan Wani sparked Kashmir freedom movement

6 minutes ago
 SSP Investigation pays surprise visit to westridge ..

SSP Investigation pays surprise visit to westridge police station

6 minutes ago
 Turkish Finance Ministry Unveils Plan to Bring Inf ..

Turkish Finance Ministry Unveils Plan to Bring Inflation in Country to Single-Di ..

7 minutes ago
 Microsoft UK to Work on Digital Skills of UK Milit ..

Microsoft UK to Work on Digital Skills of UK Military Personnel - Gov't

7 minutes ago
 England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Le ..

England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Leeds

6 minutes ago
 World Cup hero de Leede deserves a statue, says Du ..

World Cup hero de Leede deserves a statue, says Dutch captain

6 minutes ago
Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs ..

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs meeting on Civil Aviation Aut ..

6 minutes ago
 DC motivates youths about career counseling, appea ..

DC motivates youths about career counseling, appearing in CSS exam

6 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anw ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq advises PID to devis ..

16 minutes ago
 UAF, Huazhong University to promote cooperation fo ..

UAF, Huazhong University to promote cooperation for increasing agri productivity ..

16 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry urges Oversea ..

19 minutes ago
 SAU offers technical support to create investment ..

SAU offers technical support to create investment opportunities for GCC countri ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World