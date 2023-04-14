(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The Russian ruble has every chance to offer an alternative to the US dollar provided that the country pursues the "right" financial policy, World Bank Group Executive Director for Russia and Syria Roman Marshavin told Sputnik.

"In my opinion - with the right financial policy in place - the ruble could become an alternative to the US dollar, we have every chance for this.

The main prerequisites are one of the lowest levels of public debt in the world, a positive trade balance, the stability of the political system," Marshavin said.

Russia's partners also demonstrate a growing interest in ruble-denominated transactions and loans to avoid US sanctions, the official noted.

All assessments expressed are the personal opinion of Roman Marshavin and do not reflect the position of the World Bank Group.