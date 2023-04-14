UrduPoint.com

Ruble Has Every Chance To Become Alternative To Dollar - Russia's World Bank Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2023 | 07:29 PM

Ruble Has Every Chance to Become Alternative to Dollar - Russia's World Bank Official

The Russian ruble has every chance to offer an alternative to the US dollar provided that the country pursues the "right" financial policy, World Bank Group Executive Director for Russia and Syria Roman Marshavin told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The Russian ruble has every chance to offer an alternative to the US dollar provided that the country pursues the "right" financial policy, World Bank Group Executive Director for Russia and Syria Roman Marshavin told Sputnik.

"In my opinion - with the right financial policy in place - the ruble could become an alternative to the US dollar, we have every chance for this.

The main prerequisites are one of the lowest levels of public debt in the world, a positive trade balance, the stability of the political system," Marshavin said.

Russia's partners also demonstrate a growing interest in ruble-denominated transactions and loans to avoid US sanctions, the official noted.

All assessments expressed are the personal opinion of Roman Marshavin and do not reflect the position of the World Bank Group.

Related Topics

World World Bank Syria Dollar Russia

Recent Stories

LHC grants bail to Imran Khan till April 26 in sed ..

LHC grants bail to Imran Khan till April 26 in sedition case

3 minutes ago
 SC orders SBP to release funds for Punjab polls

SC orders SBP to release funds for Punjab polls

16 minutes ago
 First Planes Carrying Prisoners Depart in Yemen Un ..

First Planes Carrying Prisoners Depart in Yemen Under UN-Supervised Swap Deal - ..

27 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Second Finance Ministers and C ..

UAE participates in Second Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting ..

32 minutes ago
 Over 1,11,686 fine tickets issued under e-challans ..

Over 1,11,686 fine tickets issued under e-challans system in Islamabad

27 minutes ago
 Free rice seeds, other equipment to distribute to ..

Free rice seeds, other equipment to distribute to farmers in Balochistan: Umaid ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.