Ruble Strengthening Amid Rising Oil Prices

Mon 15th March 2021 | 09:20 AM

Ruble Strengthening Amid Rising Oil Prices

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The Russian ruble is strengthening against the US Dollar and the euro at Monday opening, amid an increase in oil prices.

As of 04:07 GMT on Monday, the dollar exchange rate for "tomorrow" settlement went down 4 kopecks to 73.29 rubles, while the euro was down 11 kopecks to 87.59 rubles, according to the Moscow Exchange.

The Brent crude price was up 0.7 percent on Monday morning, at $69.7 per barrel.

More Stories From World

