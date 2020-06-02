UrduPoint.com
Ruble Up Amid Rising Oil Prices, Euro Falls To 77 Rubles First Time Since March 6

Tue 02nd June 2020 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The ruble continued to strengthen against the US Dollar and the euro amid rising oil prices, and the euro fell to 77 rubles first time in almost two months, according to the Moscow Exchange data.

As of 19.

32 GMT, the US dollar for "tomorrow" settlement was down 95 kopecks to 69.19 rubles, the euro was down 89 kopecks to 77.04 rubles. Minutes earlier, the euro fell to 77 rubles, lowest since March 6.

At the same time, July futures for Brent crude were trading up 2.2 percent at $38.67 per barrel.

