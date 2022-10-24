Ruble Will Not Strengthen Indefinitely - Russian Finance Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) The ruble is strengthening because the market is getting rid of "toxic" Dollars and Euros due to sanctions, but this will not last forever, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

"Now, since both the Dollar and the euro are toxic currencies, market participants are getting rid of such currencies by selling them on the market.

This affects the strengthening of the ruble. The more restrictions are imposed on the Russian Federation, the higher the incentives to exit unfriendly currencies. Obviously, this won't last forever," Siluanov told Russian broadcaster RBK.