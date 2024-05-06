Rublev Battles Past Auger-Aliassime To Claim Madrid Open Title
Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Andrey Rublev won the Madrid Open with a hard-fought 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime on Sunday to secure his second title of the year.
The Russian world number eight had lost four consecutive matches before arriving in the Spanish capital but came from a set down to beat his Canadian opponent and claim a career second Masters 1000 victory.
Rublev, 26, triumphed at the Hong Kong Open in January but struggled since before turning around his form in Madrid, dropping just one set on the way to what proved a tense final.
"I think it was an incredible match, Felix deserved (in) the same way as me to win today and we showed a great battle together, I think the most important thing was that the people enjoyed it," said Rublev on court.
"Our sport is like this, we cannot have both winners."
Auger-Aliassime reached the final after his opponent Jiri Lehecka retired hurt in the semi-finals and quarter-final opponent Jannik Sinner withdrew with a hip injury, with the ATP draw at the clay-court tournament struck by misfortune.
However the 23-year-old Canadian, ranked 35th in the world, gave everything he had in his first Masters 1000 final appearance.
Auger-Aliassime started superbly by breaking to love in the first game and then again in the fifth game for a 4-1 lead.
Rublev recovered a break when Auger-Aliassime went long, and consolidated for a 4-3 deficit.
The Russian saved a set point to hold for 5-4 down but Auger-Aliassime clinched it at the second opportunity with a forehand down the line.
In the second set the Canadian held for 3-3 with a brilliant drop shot after Rublev spurned a break point.
They stayed on serve until the 12th game when Rublev brought up two set points, converting the second to take it to a deciding third set.
Rublev raced through his service games and put heavy pressure on his opponent's serve, forcing a break point in the second game and two more in the fourth, none of which he could take.
Auger-Aliassime produced huge serves to fight his way out of tough spots, racking up 14 aces in the match to Rublev's seven.
However Rublev dropped just three points on his serve in the third set, while Auger-Aliassime trailed in all of his service games but always battled back, until the decisive 12th game.
Auger-Aliassime double-faulted to hand Rublev the title, with the Russian falling to the floor in delight.
Recent Stories
Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
More Stories From World
-
Cesar Luis Menotti, football romantic who led Argentina to first World Cup6 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table16 minutes ago
-
Former Argentina World Cup winning coach Menotti dead at 85 - federation16 minutes ago
-
Leverkusen extend unbeaten run to 48 games with win at Frankfurt16 minutes ago
-
Rejuvenated Liverpool dent Tottenham's Champions League dreams26 minutes ago
-
Furious Moyes blasts West Ham flops after Chelsea run riot26 minutes ago
-
Teenager turns self in after attack on German politician26 minutes ago
-
Liverpool shatter Spurs' top four bid as Villa eye Champions League46 minutes ago
-
Troubled Milan held by Genoa in front of protesting fans46 minutes ago
-
University convocations in U.S. are flashpoints for protests over Israel's Gaza war: Reports1 hour ago
-
Brazil mounts frantic rescue effort as flooding kills 751 hour ago
-
Football: English Premier League results -- collated2 hours ago