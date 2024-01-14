Open Menu

Rublev Edges Five-set Thriller At Australian Open

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Rublev edges five-set thriller at Australian Open

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Andrey Rublev said admitting to himself that opponent Thiago Seyboth Wild deserved to beat him helped free his mind and battle back from the brink to reach the Australian Open second round on Sunday.

The Russian fifth seed survived an almighty scare to overcome the Brazilian 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (10-6).

He appeared to be cantering through after taking the first two sets of a heavy-hitting encounter on Margaret Court Arena.

But Seyboth Wild refused to lie down and breaks in the third and fourth sets set up a tantalising decider against the two-time quarter-finalist.

As the match reached a dramatic conclusion, Rublev failed to convert four match points on Seyboth Wild's serve at 5-6 in the fifth set.

But he regained his composure in the decisive tie-break, rallying from 2-5 to triumph on his fifth match point after three hours and 42 minutes.

The Russian, 26, collapsed to the ground before letting out a guttural roar.

Rublev said the key to the turnaround was accepting in the tie-break that Seyboth Wild deserved to win following his storming comeback.

"I was, like, OK, he deserves to win," he said.

"At least just finish the match without saying anything, and that's it.

"And somehow those words a bit give me relief. As soon as I (said them I) had a chance, because I was lucky that he didn't make a first serve, and he served a couple of times second.

"I returned really well and really clean, and I was able to come back. At the end of the tie-break I think I played well."

Rublev, who won the Hong Kong Open earlier this month, admitted he had asked Daniil Medvedev for advice before the match -- his compatriot lost to Seyboth Wild at the French Open last year.

He said his focus had drifted after his fine start against his 23-year-old opponent, ranked a lowly 78th in the world.

"I did problems to myself, by myself," he said. "Instead of (keeping the) same focus like I was first two sets and just feel more free and to try to play better and better, I kind of relaxed.

"I started to feel, 'OK, I want to finish the match faster. I want to break right now, and I don't know.' The relaxation almost cost me the match because he started later to play unbelievable."

Rublev will meet Japan's Taro Daniel or American Christopher Eubanks in the next round.

Related Topics

World Russia Fine Hong Kong Same Japan Turkish Lira Sunday Australian Open From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

8 hours ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

17 hours ago
 Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation ..

Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle

17 hours ago
 DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Ar ..

DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan

17 hours ago
 CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt ..

CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery

17 hours ago
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate o ..

59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..

17 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners ..

IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..

17 hours ago
 Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

17 hours ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..

18 hours ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday

18 hours ago
 Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportatio ..

Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP

17 hours ago

More Stories From World