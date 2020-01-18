UrduPoint.com
Rublev Wins Second Title Of The Season In Adelaide

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 03:58 PM

Rublev wins second title of the season in Adelaide

Russian Andrey Rublev secured his second title in a week on Saturday after beating Lloyd Harris 6-3, 6-0 to win the Adelaide International.

Adelaide, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Russian Andrey Rublev secured his second title in a week on Saturday after beating Lloyd Harris 6-3, 6-0 to win the Adelaide International.

The 18th-ranked third seed is the first man since Dominik Hrbaty in 2004 to lift two trophies during the first two weeks of an ATP season.

He won the Qatar Open in Doha last weekend.

The victory was Rublev's 12th in a row since November as he heads into the Australian Open, which begins Monday.

