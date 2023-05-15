UrduPoint.com

Rublev's Trinity Icon Handed Over To Church - Russian Orthodox Church

Published May 15, 2023

Rublev's Trinity Icon Handed Over to Church - Russian Orthodox Church

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided on transferring the Trinity Icon, created by Russian painter Andrei Rublev, to the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC), the church said on Monday.

"In response to the numerous requests of Orthodox believers, Russian President Putin decided to return to the Russian Orthodox Church the miraculous icon Trinity, painted by St. Andrei Rublev," the ROC said in a statement.

The icon was previously kept in the Andrei Rublev's room of Moscow's State Tretyakov Gallery.

"With the blessing of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, the miraculous icon will be exhibited for public worship in the Cathedral Church of Christ the Savior in Moscow for a year, and then will take a historical place in the Trinity Cathedral of the Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius," the church added.

Meanwhile, the head of the Patriarchal Council for Culture told Sputnik that there is no information on when the icon will be exhibited in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior yet.

